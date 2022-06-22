High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $27.68

Shares of High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and traded as low as $26.70. High Yield ETF shares last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 25,134 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.23.

Get High Yield ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of High Yield ETF by 258.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $964,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of High Yield ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in shares of High Yield ETF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 45,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.