Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1,463.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,463 ($17.92) and last traded at GBX 1,464 ($17.93), with a volume of 44939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,482 ($18.15).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,900 ($35.52) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.62) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,416.67 ($29.60).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,765.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,964.92. The company has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

