Hill Island Financial LLC Buys 200 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,605 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,540 shares of company stock worth $19,728,253. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM traded up $2.61 on Wednesday, hitting $169.44. 48,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,773,751. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.97, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

