Hill Island Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Hill Island Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.2% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,792,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,926,000 after buying an additional 1,885,257 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after purchasing an additional 478,441 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,194 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,380,000 after purchasing an additional 344,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,282,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,584,000 after buying an additional 99,578 shares during the period.

SCHV stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.98. 5,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,535. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

