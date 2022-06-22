Hill Island Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 38,747 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 77,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 30,822 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 89,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.49. 24,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556,235. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.67.

