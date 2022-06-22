Hill Island Financial LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hill Island Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,613 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $105.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,171. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average is $110.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.21 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

