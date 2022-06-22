Hill Island Financial LLC Has $11.91 Million Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Hill Island Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $11,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

Shares of DSI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.27. 2,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,371. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.62. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

