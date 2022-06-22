Hill Island Financial LLC Has $237,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Hill Island Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,392 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. 130,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,712,102. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 52.99%.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

