Hill Island Financial LLC Has $41.49 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hill Island Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,698 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 15.3% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $348.66. The stock had a trading volume of 296,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,693. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.51 and a 200 day moving average of $400.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

