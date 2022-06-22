Hill Island Financial LLC Has $426,000 Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Hill Island Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,544 shares during the quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,700,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,360 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,503,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,304 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 928,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,605,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,463,000 after purchasing an additional 607,845 shares during the period. Finally, Signify Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 1,265,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after buying an additional 526,517 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 66,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,600. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

