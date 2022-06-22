Hill Island Financial LLC Has $6.62 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Hill Island Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.4% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 55,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.78. 17,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,586. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $82.63.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.396 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

