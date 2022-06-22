Hill Island Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Hill Island Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.70. 66,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,375,813. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average is $51.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

