Hill Island Financial LLC Purchases 5,114 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hill Island Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 7.9% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $225.81. 23,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,943. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

