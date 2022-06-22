Hill Island Financial LLC Sells 24,945 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Hill Island Financial LLC lessened its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,945 shares during the quarter. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUSC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC grew its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period.

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. 231,919 shares of the company traded hands. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.63.

