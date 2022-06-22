Hill Island Financial LLC Sells 5,253 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Hill Island Financial LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.47. The company had a trading volume of 20,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,599. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $55.29.

