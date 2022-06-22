Hill Island Financial LLC Sells 6,030 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hill Island Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,115.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,613 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,231,000 after purchasing an additional 810,425 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,365,000 after purchasing an additional 453,950 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,913,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,903,000.

NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,822. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.76 and a one year high of $51.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

