Hill Island Financial LLC Trims Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hill Island Financial LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 2.1% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.96 on Wednesday, reaching $285.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,076,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,014,772. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

