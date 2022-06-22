Hill Island Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Hill Island Financial LLC lowered its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hill Island Financial LLC owned 7.65% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $904,000. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,287. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $38.87.

