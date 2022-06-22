Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $111.19

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $111.19 and last traded at $111.87, with a volume of 12116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.44.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.69.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.34 and a 200 day moving average of $145.06.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,980 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.