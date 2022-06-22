HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Shares Down 9.4%

Shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) fell 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 49.44 and last traded at 49.44. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at 54.57.

Separately, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft from €97.20 ($102.32) to €96.00 ($101.05) in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 61.81.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.