Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Get Holley alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 3.25. Holley has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Holley will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $91,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,922,494.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Holley in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.