Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.50-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.03 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.98-$2.08 EPS.

Shares of HON stock opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.20. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,372,000 after buying an additional 56,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

