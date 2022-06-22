Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion. Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $180.51 on Wednesday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.71 and its 200 day moving average is $194.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.69.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

