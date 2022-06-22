Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HZN stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.96. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director John Frederick Barrett purchased 114,500 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $283,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,430,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,027,709.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 864,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,711.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,679. 19.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter worth about $19,989,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220,601 shares during the last quarter. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.