Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
HZN stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.96. Horizon Global has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.
Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $180.86 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter worth about $19,989,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220,601 shares during the last quarter. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,744,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Horizon Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.
