Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHZY) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHZY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 16.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18.

Hoshizaki Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSHZY)

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

