Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 233,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,468,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Hour Loop alerts:

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hour Loop stock. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hour Loop, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HOUR Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.39% of Hour Loop as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hour Loop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hour Loop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.