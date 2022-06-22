Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 233,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,468,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.35 million during the quarter.
About Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR)
Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.
