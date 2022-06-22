Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion. Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

HOV opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The stock has a market cap of $255.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises during the first quarter worth $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 104.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

