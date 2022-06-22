HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $99.74

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.74 and traded as low as $86.60. HOYA shares last traded at $89.13, with a volume of 87,499 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Get HOYA alerts:

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. HOYA had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HOYA Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HOYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.