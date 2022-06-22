HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Lifted by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,759 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. HP accounts for approximately 1.0% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in HP were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in HP by 4.1% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 291,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HP by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 566,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,520,000 after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $33.81. 110,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,237,005. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

