HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,391,672 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 334,702 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.13% of HP worth $50,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 291,402 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,578,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 566,031 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,281 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,175.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.74. 83,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,237,005. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

