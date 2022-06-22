HT Partners LLC Buys 1,430 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.6% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $188.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

