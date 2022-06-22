HT Partners LLC Has $13.81 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HT Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.3% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $443,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 996.3% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 44,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 34,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.94 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

