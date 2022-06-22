HT Partners LLC Has $133.18 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252,395 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 41.0% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. HT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $133,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $51.43. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.60 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

