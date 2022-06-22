HT Partners LLC Has $46.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 14.3% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $46,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

