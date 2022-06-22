HT Partners LLC Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

HT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 166,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 64,505 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $84.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.85. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

