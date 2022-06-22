HT Partners LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $195.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

