HT Partners LLC Purchases 3,598 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

HT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average is $46.37.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

