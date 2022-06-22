HT Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 0.3% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 94.9% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 128,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 59,388 shares during the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the first quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 53,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $44.53 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.02 and a one year high of $57.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

