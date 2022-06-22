HT Partners LLC Sells 20 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HT Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 8,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $705.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $796.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $903.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $615.50 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

