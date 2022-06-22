Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.47.

HBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

HBM opened at C$6.30 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.90.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$479.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$511.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.