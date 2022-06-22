Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.55

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 20150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.08.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after buying an additional 1,596,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,246,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,887,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP grew its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 4,273,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,834 shares during the period. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

