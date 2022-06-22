Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 108,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

