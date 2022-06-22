Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HUN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

NYSE HUN opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 369.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

