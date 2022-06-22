Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.28

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.28 and traded as low as $24.92. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $25.12, with a volume of 39,209 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hurco Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a market cap of $164.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Hurco Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURC. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hurco Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

