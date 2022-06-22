Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.94

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.94 and traded as low as $15.15. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 77,034 shares traded.
Separately, DNB Markets cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48.
About Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
