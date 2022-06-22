Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong (OTC:HUTCY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong (OTC:HUTCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DBS Vickers downgraded Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile communication services. It offers 5G, 4G long term evolution, 3G, and GSM dual-band mobile telecommunications under the 3 brand. The company also provides mobile telecommunications services and products include local voice, SMS, MMS, international direct dialing, and international roaming; and data services and applications, such as direct carrier billing offerings, mobile device security management, eBooks, music downloads, movies-on-demand, mobile social networking applications, and FinTech, as well as Wi-Fi and other value-added services.

