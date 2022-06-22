Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong (OTC:HUTCY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong (OTC:HUTCY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, DBS Vickers downgraded Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th.
About Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong (Get Rating)
