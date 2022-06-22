HYA Advisors Inc Acquires 185 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 413,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,720,000 after purchasing an additional 78,212 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 212,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,105. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

