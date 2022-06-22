HYA Advisors Inc Acquires 200 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HYA Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.30.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $2.61 on Wednesday, reaching $227.91. 6,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,856. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.22. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $304.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

