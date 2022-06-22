HYA Advisors Inc Acquires 3,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sabre were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabre by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000.

Get Sabre alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th.

Sabre stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 40,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $14.30.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Profile (Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.