HYA Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 1,000 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,977. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.97.

